Jason Kelce announces plans to return to Eagles in 2023: ‘I ain’t f—ing done yet!’

Jason Kelce took a few weeks to decide whether he was going to walk into the sunset after his 12th season with the Philadelphia Eagles ended in a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, Kelce said he will be returning to the Eagles in 2023.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f—ing done yet!” he tweeted.

Philadelphia selected Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 draft out of Cincinnati. He quickly became a vital centerpiece on the Eagles’ offensive line as he turned into a fully fledged starter in his rookie season.

Kelce has played in every game since the 2015 season. He’s become a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro selection in his 12 years with Philadelphia. A fan favorite in the city of brotherly love, He also played a major part in the team’s only Super Bowl victory in 2017.

The center will re-join the Eagles, who will also have Landon Dickerson. Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata back. Isaac Seumalo appears likely to leave the Eagles in the offseason.

Philadelphia was the best team in the NFC last year with a 14-3 record.