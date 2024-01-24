Jason Kelce reveals wife’s reaction to shirtless celebration: ‘Don’t you dare’

NFL fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills playoff game on Sunday night wondered what Kylie Kelce’s reaction was after seeing her husband rip off his shirt to celebrate a touchdown.

Jason Kelce was in the suite with his wife, Taylor Swift, his parents, Patrick Mahomes Sr. and a whole host of others when Travis Kelce scored a touchdown early in the game. He opened up the window to the suite, yelled at the crowd with his bare chest out and chugged a beer.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles great revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that Kylie was not too pleased with him.

“I don’t think she’s happy about it. I gave Kylie a heads-up. She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said, ‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this,’” Kelce said. “She already told me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor.”

Travis Kelce said that Swift “absolutely loved” what his brother did.

Jason Kelce partied with Bills fans before the game. He was seen taking a shot out of a bowling ball, as is tradition in one of the tailgates with the Bills Mafia. He said on the podcast he wanted to rip his shirt off earlier.

“But because we got pushed back on the tailgate front, I didn’t get to take my shirt off out there,” he said. “And then when we got to the box, I noticed that I could jump out of that box. And if I’m outside, then I’m part of the Bills pageantry.”

Kelce added that he got lost in the excitement of the fans and the game itself.

The Chiefs are set for an epic AFC Championship matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

