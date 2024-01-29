Jason Kelce shares explicit message to Travis Kelce after Chiefs beat Ravens to reach Super Bowl LVIII

Travis Kelce is heading to his fourth Super Bowl in the last five seasons after the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

And while everyone was looking for his interaction with Taylor Swift after the game, his older brother, Jason, was there to have an emotional embrace at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jason won’t be facing off against his brother again like last year’s Super Bowl, where the Kelces became the first pair of brothers to play in the game when Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles took the field against Travis’ Chiefs in Arizona.

But Jason, wearing a Chiefs beanie and a yellow and red Hawaiian shirt, was spotted wrapping his arms around his brother and getting emotional as he gave him an explicit message for what to do next.

“Finish this motherf—er,” Jason told his brother.

How about it! F—, yeah, dog,” Travis responded. “Goddamn, I love you. I love you, big dog.”

Yet another Kelce brothers’ moment comes with at least one of them heading to the Super Bowl.

Travis was a main reason why the Chiefs were able to get another road playoff win after beating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

In the Buffalo game, Kelce scored twice and caught five passes for 75 yards to help his team’s cause. It was the first time since Week 11 of the regular season he got into the end zone.

Now, Travis has a scoring streak after making a one-handed grab on a throw from Patrick Mahomes to get the Chiefs in the end zone first in the AFC title game.

Jason wasn’t seen shirtless like he was in the bitter Buffalo cold last week when his brother scored, but you can bet he was loud in his family’s box with the rest of those rooting for Kansas City.

Travis finished with a perfect 11 catches on 11 targets for 116 yards with his score to lead the game in receiving.

The Chiefs would love to see that Mahomes-Kelce connection show its face yet again in the Super Bowl, which was the case against Jason and the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Travis scored the first touchdown in that game as well.