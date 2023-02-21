Jay Briscoe’s daughters released from hospital one month after crash that killed wrestler

One month after a car crash killed wrestler Jay Briscoe, his two daughters were released from the hospital.

Briscoe was one of two people who perished in the crash while he had his 12- and nine-year-old daughters in his vehicle.

His daughters were in critical condition, and it was revealed that the wrestler was not wearing a seatbelt during the head-on collision between the two Chevrolet Silverado pick-up trucks. The other driver crossed the center lane in Laurel, Delaware, causing the collision.

“Got all my babies back together,” Briscoe’s widow, Ashley, wrote on Facebook with a photo of the girls in wheelchairs.

Briscoe, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, joined ROH in 2002, and was one-half of the promotion’s World Tag Team Champion along with his brother Mark Briscoe (real name Mark Pugh).

He also was a two-time solo champion with ROH and a six-man tag-team champion.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Briscoe seventh in its top 500 wrestlers of 2015, and was inducted into ROH’s Hall of Fame last year.

A GiveSendGo was created for the family, which has raised over $345,000.