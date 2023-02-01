Jeffree Star makes something clear to NFL WAGs amid frenzy over new man: ‘Don’t be so insecure’

Jeffree Star, a beauty guru and one of the original social media influencers, made clear Tuesday the man seen in his photos who he described as his “NFL boo” is not married.

Star tweeted a photo of a direct message from Saryn Anderson, who is married to Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Henry Anderson, and provided some context around the mystery man he was seen shacked up with in Wyoming.

Anderson appeared to write to Star, “I’m getting harassed (because) my husband is in the NFL and (people) think it’s him. Please stop.”

Star responded in a tweet he doesn’t go after married men.

“OMG now the #NFL wives are coming after me!!! Girl… Don’t be so insecure,” he wrote. “I don’t mess with married men.”

Star created a firestorm on social media last week when he tweeted he was traveling from Los Angeles to Wyoming with his “NFL boo.” Star lives in Casper.

As social media sleuths try to crack the case, Star tweeted again. This time, the mystery man was in an orange Louis Vuitton get up and facing away from the mirror.

“His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom,” the tweet read,” Star wrote.

It’s unclear at this point who the mystery NFL man is, though, many fans of football and the influencer himself are on the case. Star was in a relationship with Nathan Schwandt until 2020. He has also been linked to Chris Crocker and Andre Marhold.

The beauty guru has been in the influencing game for quite a while.

Star’s YouTube following includes more than 15.9 million subscribers, which he has amassed in the 12 years he has been on the platform. In 2014, he founded Jeffree Star Cosmetics, a brand that has built a cult following.

Star built his following in the early days of social media through MySpace and was consistently one of the most popular pages on the website.