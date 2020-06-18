Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged ‘spy’ ties under fresh scrutiny in new book

This post was originally published on this site

The life and death of Jeffrey Epstein remain something of a sordid mystery movie. More than ten months since his shocking death, it is still unclear how the disgraced financier rose through the ranks to amass a “black book” of high-profile contacts and world leaders, why he was able to enter such a quietly-negotiated sweetheart plea deal in 2007 despite a sex offender conviction, the conditions of which he was left to supposedly take his own life in a Manhattan jail cell, and precisely how the self-styled “billionaire financier” made his many millions.