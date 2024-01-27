Jennifer Dulos case: Top moments from suspect Michelle Troconis’ trial

New details are being uncovered in the case of missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos, now presumed dead, as a suspect in her death, Michelle Troconis, stands trial.

Troconis is accused of conspiring to murder Jennifer, the estranged wife of her boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, in May 2019. Fotis was charged with murdering Jennifer and died by suicide in January 2020, after leaving a note insisting he was innocent.

Ten days into Troconis’ trial, here are some of the most crucial moments that have played out:

Connecticut State Police (CSP) Ret. Sgt. Matthew Reilly on Wednesday shared testimony about so-called “alibi scripts” authorities discovered after Jennifer’s disappearance.

Three scripts presented in court appear to show written details outlining what Troconis and Fotis Dulos were doing when Jennifer vanished from her New Canaan home after dropping her children off at school May 24, 2019.

Troconis has told police she and Fotis wrote the notes at the advice of his divorce attorney, according to the Stamford Advocate.

Two different timelines presented in court indicate Fotis and Troconis showered with each other before 7 a.m., separated for different morning activities and then had lunch together around noon that day.

Another timeline included emails to “Michelle” and “Jennifer.” A third script showed numerous phone calls and the times at which they were answered or missed.

Prosecutors have said Hartford surveillance camera footage shows Fotis and Troconis driving around the state’s capital together in Fotis’ truck disposing of evidence in trash bins after Jennifer’s disappearance.

Police suspect Fotis Dulos violently attacked Jennifer in her New Canaan garage and then drove away with her body.

On Tuesday, prosecutors presented physical evidence recovered from those Hartford trash bins.

The evidence included a blood-soaked shirt and bra, zip ties, gloves, plastic ponchos, a box cutter and other items that CSP Sgt. Kevin Duggan said had a “blood-like” substance on them.

While Jennifer’s remains have never been located, a judge declared the mother of five dead just days before Troconis’ trial began.

Jennifer’s nanny, Lauren Almeida, testified Jan. 18 about Jennifer and Fotis’ divorce proceedings. Almeida was watching four of Jennifer’s children when she vanished May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school.

Jennifer had been married to Fotis 13 years when she filed for divorce. Almeida said she knew about the divorce and Fotis’ affair with Troconis in 2017.

“We told the police that a mother of five was missing and that she was in a very contentious divorce,” Almeida testified. “And I knew that [Fotis] had purchased a gun, and so I was afraid.”

Connecticut police body camera footage from May 24, 2019, presented in court Jan. 11 — the first day of Troconis’ trial — appeared to show blood in Jennifer Dulos’ New Canaan garage the day she disappeared.

New Canaan Police Department Lt. Aaron LaTourette was the first to testify Thursday and recounted seeing what appeared to be blood splatter in Dulos’ garage and on her Range Rover while conducting a welfare check at her home around 7 p.m. May 24, 2019, after she did not show up for a doctor’s appointment earlier that day.

“There was a red mark on the grill area of the vehicle,” LaTourette testified Friday, adding that it drew his “attention because it didn’t match the color of the grill or the vehicle.”

“I thought it could possibly be a deer strike,” LaTourette testified, noting, however, that there was no damage to the vehicle.

Body camera footage played in court shows officers photographing the Range Rover and pointing out possible blood splatter on and around the vehicle. One officer reports seeing “blood splatter on the lower portion of the car, and it looks like it’s been buffed or scraped” in the video. They also found what looked like a bloody shoe print on the floor of the garage.

Another officer can be heard saying, “Usually if you hit a deer with your car, you take it to the car wash. Especially if it’s a Range Rover.”

Two responding officers say the sight of apparent blood is “strange” in light of the missing persons case.

On Jan. 17, Judge Kevin Randolph dismissed an alternate juror in the trial after the juror apparently told an assistant state’s attorney, “We love you,” in passing.

Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Moran and Supervisory State’s Attorney Michelle Manning were waiting for an elevator when it opened, revealing a court marshal and two alternate jurors assigned to the case. Both attorneys turned around, and Juror No. 420 apparently said, “Thanks, Liz. We love you.”

“The court explained to the juror that the appearance that there was a favorable opinion of the state’s case indicates to the court at this time that it would be difficult to proceed with him seated as a juror because of the impartiality and fairness of that juror can reasonably be questioned,” Randolph told the court after an investigation, adding that juror No. 420 had been dismissed.

On Jan. 16, Judge Rudolph dismissed Juror 186, who compared the case to the Gillian Flynn novel “Gone Girl,” according to an unsigned note shared with the judge from another juror.

The juror “discussed something about the case, and it was all over social media,” Randolph said of the note. “Said it was like ‘Gone Girl’ — a brief mention. Several other jurors said, ’Don’t discuss this.'”

Troconis’ trial continues into its third week Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.