Jerry Jones calling Dan Snyder’s bluff, says Commanders owner may not sell at all

Dan Snyder broke news earlier this week when he announced he was exploring options to sell his Washington Commanders.

He reportedly has at least one suitor in Jeff Bezos, but one fellow NFL owner says Snyder is just “testing the waters.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday he would not be surprised if Snyder sold only a minority stake of the team, if he sold any portion of it at all.

“It sounds like I’m saying that, but I really am saying I bet that all options are on the table, and then you see what might be possible,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “And that’s what I think this exercise is. Let’s look and see what our options are here. See what the big interest is, what makes the most sense, in their case, to the Snyders, and then you go from there.

“It’s one thing to sit there at your table and draw up all your plans and figure out how you’re going to get it done financially. But you, in the mirror, in this case, you need more, and that’s a third party, so he’s out testing the waters.”

Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to consider the possible sale of the NFL franchise, the organization announced Wednesday. That move did not surprise Jones.

“I don’t think I was necessarily surprised because he recently acquired a very significant portion of the team, 40% from his other partners,” Jones said. “And, at the same time, he’s entertaining the building of a new stadium. The acquisition of the partnership interest, as well as the building of the new stadium, is going to require huge economic resources, almost unthinkable economic resources.

“And so these are the times that you sit down and start your noodling, so to speak, or try to figure out how you’re going to get there and what you’re going to look like when you get there. So this doesn’t surprise me that he set up a time of real, real planning or real thinking about how to manage the economic resources it takes to be where we want the Washington team to be.”

Snyder has been publlicly pressured to sell the team recently after an investigation found Snyder played a significant role in fostering a toxic work environment and pointed to evidence that suggested he impeded the NFL’s independent probe into those allegations.

The team was fined $10 million, while president Bruce Allen was fired after 10 years with the franchise.

