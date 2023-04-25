Jerry Jones makes cringeworthy joke at Mike McCarthy’s expense: ‘Drafting is not our problem, coaching is’

Longtime Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones held a press conference on Monday afternoon alongside head coach Mike McCarthy and his son Stephen Jones.

The Cowboys decision makers discussed the team’s approach for the Thursday’s NFL Draft. Dallas holds the No. 26 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

At the end of the new conference Stephen Jones, the Cowboys executive vice president, was asked about which players could be available when team makes their selection late in the first-round. Jerry interjected by throwing McCarthy under the bus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Drafting is not our problem,” a smiling Jerry Jones said. “Coaching is.”

McCarthy, who was sitting right next ot Jones, was seen laughing right after the joke.

COWBOYS’ MICAH PARSONS WEIGHS IN ON SAQUON BARKLEY CONTRACT TALKS WITH GIANTS: ‘PAY HIM!’

In January, Jones hinted that he wanted McCarthy to remain at the Cowboys helm for the long term.

Earlier, during the media session, Jones was questioned about his hesitancy to relinquish his general manager title. Will McClay, the vice president of player personnel, has been mentioned as the person most likely to succeed Jones.

“I can’t make him general manager,” Jerry Jones said smiling. “We have one. It’s tenured. If Will can write those checks, I might consider it.”

McClay has been in various roles in the Cowboys front office since 2009. He is widely considered one of Jones’ most trusted decision-makers and has been involved in the team’s drafting strategies for almost a decade.

“Will is unique,” Jerry Jones said. “I don’t want anybody to know about Will. I’m teasing, but I’m not teasing. He’s very unique. He has great people skills and I mean they work for Will and the scouts, and that’s a management job, those scouts out on the road. I think we’re up over $250,000 a player that we draft on scouting expenses that we draft. That’s not going toward pro scouting.”

Jones added that McClay is busy in his current role.

“So, Will’s got a big job, and he’s got a big job of managing, and I mean managing, because those [scouts] are out on the road most of the time, guys that are there — outstanding, best group that I’ve ever been associated with in 30 years.”

Despite receiving interest for head coaching opportunities from multiple NFL teams during the past two offseasons, Dan Quinn has opted to stay in his defensive coordinator role with the Cowboys. Jones has previously attributed the retention of Quinn to McCarthy.

McCarthy has guided the Cowboys to back-to-back playoff appearances.

In February, Jones confirmed that McCarthy will call offensive plays during the 2023 season. The move will mark the first time since 2012 a Cowboys head coach serves as a play caller. Jason Garrett called the offensive plays that season.

McCarthy is widely expected to run a version of the West Coast offense he used from 2006 to 2018, when he was with the Packers.