Jerry Seinfeld rips Mets amid team’s skid down the stretch: ‘I blame that stupid Trumpet performance’

Ever hear the one about Jerry Seinfeld, the New York Mets and Timmy Trumpet?

The rabid Mets fans and New York City-based comedian expressed his frustrations with the team as they came into Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on a three-game losing streak and losers of five of their last eight games.

Seinfeld blamed Timmy Trumpet’s “Narco” performance for closer Edwin Diaz at Citi Field last week for the skid and compared it to when the Mets brought out the Baha Men in the 2000 World Series to perform “Who Let the Dogs Out” at Shea Stadium.

“I blame that stupid Trumpet performance,” Seinfeld wrote in the Instagram comments of SNY’s account. “Celebrating in season. We haven’t won anything. Bad mojo.”

Seinfeld added: “Same as when the (Baha) Men showed up to play ‘Who Let (the) Dogs Out’ in 2000 WS. Series ended right there.”

The New York Yankees defeated the Mets in five games to win their 26th World Series title.

The Mets had lost sole possession of the National League East lead when Seinfeld made the remarks. However, after beating the Pirates in Wednesday’s two-game set, the Mets went back up a half-game on the Atlanta Braves for the division lead.

New York only has a handful of games left to prove whether they are real and spectacular.