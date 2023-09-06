Jets’ Aaron Rodgers details UFO experience: ‘We just stood frozen’

If the White House ever needs some assistance on UFOs, they can give Aaron Rodgers a call.

The New York Jets quarterback says he saw one in 2005 and has been interested in them ever since.

A bit before that year’s NFL Draft, he was at a former teammate’s house in New Jersey – ironically, his place of residence now. Rodgers said he was trying to sleep as he had a 5 a.m. wake-up call, but then, he was spooked by an “alarm in the distance going off.”

“It just didn’t seem like normal, and I heard some rustling downstairs,” Rodgers said on the season finale of “Hard Knocks.” “So I got up, walk downstairs, it’s a beautiful night, and [we] walked outside, and up in the clouds, we heard this sound, and we saw this tremendously large object moving through the sky. And it was like a scene out of ‘Independence Day’ when the ships are coming into the atmosphere, and they’re creating this, like, kind of explosion-type fire in the sky.

“We saw this incredibly large object and froze, as anybody would, because, you know, what the hell is going on? Eventually, it went out of sight, and nobody said a word. We just stood frozen.”

Rodgers then said he heard what sounded like fighter jets seemingly chasing the object – but reading the papers and watching the news in the incoming days, there was nothing said.

“That got me into researching more about UFOs,” Rodgers said.

The siren was from a nuclear plant roughly nine miles away, Rodgers said he later discovered.

“And if you know anything about UFOs, there’s a lot of sightings around nuclear energy, around volcanoes, around power plants,” Rodgers said.

“Whatever the hell it was, I don’t know, but it was definitely identified. It was definitely flying. It was definitely a large object.”

It probably should not really surprise anybody that Rodgers is into the whole UFO thing. The rather explorative quarterback has discussed his use of the hallucinogen ayahuasca — in fact, he said it helped him to his back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

He also did a darkness retreat shortly after the 2022 NFL season to contemplate his future. He once said that going into it, he was “90% retired,” but after, he decided it was not time to hang up the cleats just yet, but it was time to move on from Green Bay.

The Jets kick off one of their most highly anticipated seasons in franchise history on Monday when they host the Buffalo Bills.