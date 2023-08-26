Jets’ Aaron Rodgers finds Garrett Wilson for first preseason touchdown

The New York Jets gave Aaron Rodgers two series in his lone preseason appearance and he delivered – at least on the second one – against the New York Giants on Saturday night.

Rodgers and the Jets offense were bailed out on a third down by a pass interference penalty on Giants cornerback Amani Oruwariye. Two plays later, Rodgers threw a dart to wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a 14-yard touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The four-time NFL MVP was 5-of-8 for 47 yards on his two series and appeared to be more than ready to get the season started.

The Jets acquired Rodgers in the offseason from Green Bay, where he spent 18 years. Rodgers and the Packers had a falling out that led to a trade.

BROCK PURDY ‘FOREVER GRATEFUL’ FOR TREY LANCE AFTER COWBOYS TRADE

Rodgers brought a plethora of milestones with him to New York. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and has a Super Bowl ring. He has 59,055 passing yards and 475 touchdown passes in his career. Not only that, he helped the Jets sign a couple of former Packers players in the offseason as well.

New York signed wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to contracts in the offseason. Head coach Robert Saleh also brought Nathaniel Hackett over to be the offensive coordinator.

The stars appeared to have aligned for Rodgers to have all the success in 2023. It definitely won’t be easy, but his lone preseason game made it seem he’s geared up to fire on all cylinders.