Jets’ Breece Hall appears unhappy with possibility of Ezekiel Elliott landing in New York

New York Jets running back Breece Hall recently celebrated the idea of quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining his team’s roster.

But he appears to disapprove of the possibility of sharing carries in the backfield with free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott.

On Thursday afternoon, sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that Elliott had narrowed down his list of potential teams to the Bengals, Eagles and Jets.

Just over 30 minutes later, Hall took to Twitter and appeared to throw cold water on the idea of Elliott joining Gang Green.

“I think we good over here @8kMike hbu?” Hall wrote, tagging fellow running back Michael Carter, along with a yawning emoji.

Hall’s tweet may not have been directed at Elliott, but it suggests the 2022 second-round draft pick is content with the state of the Jets’ running backs room.

New York did make a roster move Thursday, re-signing Ty Johnson to a one-year deal, ESPN reported. The Jets now have four running backs under contract — Johnson, Hall, Carter and Zonovan Knight.

Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Jets last season. He played in 16% of the offensive snaps and rushed for 160 yards with a touchdown. He also caught 12 passes for 88 yards.

Elliott is coming off a season in which he produced career lows in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing average. He did manage to rush for 12 touchdowns but became a second option behind Tony Pollard.

Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019 but has been in decline ever since. A knee injury sidelined him for two games in 2022. When he returned, he wore a brace the rest of the year.

Elliott had developed into a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield, but his receiving numbers were also down in 2022. He posted career lows in yards per reception (5.4) and receiving yards per game (6.1).

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.