Jets committed to Zach Wilson’s development: ‘Through hell or high water’

The New York Jets are not giving up on their second overall pick from a season ago, quarterback Zach Wilson, despite reports and rumors following a rough sophomore season.

The Jets have already said Mike White will be the starting quarterback in the final game of the Jets’ season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Jets, at 7-9 after five straight losses, are eliminated from the playoffs.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to reporters Wednesday and said Wilson’s talent isn’t the issue.

“Zach has all the talent in the world, and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” Saleh said, via ESPN. “It’s just, like I said, a reset. We’re going to grind with him. We are. Through hell or high water, we’re going to figure how to get him to where we know he can be.”

Wilson still has two remaining guaranteed years on his rookie deal worth $9.3 million.

And considering GM Joe Douglas hand-picked Wilson out of BYU and built the entire roster around him, New York isn’t giving up on Wilson that quickly.

Saleh wants Wilson to clear his head and reset.

“Go read a book, go do something. Get away from this game, just reset,” Saleh said. “I think the greatest gift you can give yourself as a human is to figure out what’s important to you. What do you value, and how can you stick to those values day in and day out?

“That is the greatest gift you can give yourself, is to discover yourself.”

Wilson’s season started off on the wrong foot. He suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss three games. As the team found success, going 6-4 in its first 10 games, Wilson was benched after a brutal performance against the New England Patriots in which he threw for 77 yards with a 40.9 completion percentage.

After that game, when asked if he and the offense let the defense down after it allowed just three points, Wilson simply replied, “No.”

Reports surfaced that teammates didn’t like how Wilson answered that question. The Jets decided to start White the next game. White threw for 315 yards with three touchdowns in pouring rain against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium, and the Jets continued with White behind center.

White lost his next two games, though they were close games against playoff teams — the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

When White got hurt against the Bills, Wilson was thrust back into the starting role, only to lose it again after falling to the Detroit Lions at home. Wilson did throw for 317 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, though he completed just 51.4% of his passes.

While producing another dud on the stat sheet and scoreboard against the Jacksonville Jaguars in another must-win game at home, Wilson was benched mid-game for fourth-stringer Chris Streveler, who moved the offense more than Wilson in his limited time.

White got the latest start against the Seattle Seahawks on the road Sunday, and he had his worst day of the season. He threw for 240 yards with two interceptions, no touchdowns and a 47.4 quarterback rating.

White and veteran backup Joe Flacco are both free agents this offseason, which is why many believe the Jets will be looking at the quarterback market to add someone who could potentially inherit the young offense and make Douglas’ vision come to life.

Ultimately, though, Wilson will be on the depth chart, and the Jets’ coaching staff will continue functioning like he will be the starter next season.

“[He needs to] keep working,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “He’s a New York Jet and that’s not changing. That’s the way my mindset is.”

Through two seasons, Wilson is 8-14 (5-4 in 2022) with a 55.2 completion percentage and 15 touchdown passes to 18 interceptions over 22 games.