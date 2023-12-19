Jets extend excruciating playoff drought: What life looked like the last time NY was in playoffs

The New York Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday afternoon with a blowout loss to their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins. It marked the 13th consecutive season since the franchise last made a playoff appearance.

And with that, the Jets now hold the record for the longest active playoff drought in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.

While things for the franchise seemingly haven’t changed much from the 2010-2011 season, things around the world certainly have.

Here’s a look back at the last time the Jets made the playoffs and what was going on in the world at the time.

It was Rex Ryan’s second year as head coach of the New York Jets, and the team was coming off their first appearance in the AFC Championship since 1998. During the 2009 season, Ryan led the Jets to a 9-7 record in the regular season before they were eventually knocked out of the playoffs with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The following season, the Jets improved to 11-5 and finished second in the division behind the New England Patriots.

The wild-card round was a rematch of the previous year’s conference championship game and hosted by the Colts on Jan. 8, 2011. After trailing twice, the Jets pulled off a narrow victory to advance to the divisional round against the Patriots.

Mark Sanchez would outduel Tom Brady for back-to-back playoff wins on the road, and the Jets had again secured a place in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 23, 2011. Unfortunately, their run would end there and the Pittsburgh Steelers would advance to the Super Bowl, where they would eventually lose to the Green Bay Packers.

Bruno Mars, a 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, was at the top of the charts for his song “Grenade,” which was released in the fall of 2010 but climbed to the No. 1 spot on the “Billboard Hot 100” chart for the week of Jan. 22, 2011.

Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman starred alongside Ashton Kutcher in the 2011 romantic comedy “No Strings Attached.” It was released in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2011, and reached the top of the box office in its opening weekend.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the real median household income in 2011 was $50,054 – a 1.5% decrease from the year before and around 8.1% lower than in 2007.

Data collected from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that the average price for gas in the U.S. was just over $3 a gallon in January 2011 and a yearly average of $3.52 a gallon.

The average cost of whole milk in the U.S. is currently $4.34 per gallon ($4.85 per half gallon organic whole milk), according to the United States Department of Agriculture, but in 2011, the cost of whole milk was $3.57 per gallon.

A dozen eggs were also at an average of $1.80.

Barack Obama was serving his first term as president of the United States, and in April 2011 he announced his plans to run for reelection.

