Jets fans tell Taylor Swift to stay home before kickoff: ‘We don’t care about her’

New York Jets fans were not exactly on the welcoming committee Sunday night as Taylor Swift made her appearance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to support her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hours before the Chiefs played the Jets, fans were in the parking lot talking about Swift with OutKick’s Caity McDuffee. Jets fans let her know how they felt about Swift coming to town.

“Traylor (sic) Swift can go home,” one fan said, poking fun at her. “We don’t care about her. I know most of the young girls go. We want to see our team have a decent game here. I don’t care about her. The only thing she did was make the tickets go up in price, and she can go home.”

Another group said, simply, “Go home!”

Swift was seen on the NBC broadcast in the garage below the stands at MetLife Stadium. She was joined by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds, his wife, Blake Lively, and a whole host of friends and colleagues in the suite.

Dating rumors swirled around Swift and Kelce and got even louder last week as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s mother, Donna. Swift and Kelce then left together in one of the tight end’s classic cars, and they’ve been the talk of the entire NFL world all week.

Swift has yet to mention anything about the rumored relationship. Kelce was reportedly spotted at her home in New York City on Saturday night before he went back to the team hotel. Kelce said he hoped to keep that part of his life private – or at least do it to the best of his ability.