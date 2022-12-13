Jets’ Garrett Wilson laments NFL officiating in rookie season: ‘I ain’t got a call all season’

New York Jets rookie Garrett Wilson appeared to be upset with the officiating following the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Wilson had six catches on seven targets for 78 yards in the 20-12 loss. On Twitter, he lamented the lack of penalties called on defenders guarding him this season. He pointed to one play in which he felt like he got hit late while he was out of bounds on a tackle by Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

“I ain’t got a call all season… one ref told me ‘this ain’t O State no more.’ Crazy,” he tweeted. “First patriots game @ home was when a ref told me this I forget his field number.”

Wilson is likely subject to a fine for criticizing officiating.

He was the No. 10 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He has been coming on strong as a Jets wide receiver in his first season. He has 63 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns and is trending toward a 1,000-yard season.

New York enters Week 15 against a surging Detroit Lions team. Both teams are vying to get back to the playoffs and trying to snap an unenviable streak of missing the postseason.