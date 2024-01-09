Jets’ Garrett Wilson sums up 2023 season: ‘Worst year of my life’

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was hoping to launch into the stratosphere in 2023 after winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season as a pro.

But injuries to the offense took its toll across almost every position for the Jets, starting with quarterback as Aaron Rodgers went down in Week 1 with a torn Achilles and Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian struggled as they ping-ponged for the starting job.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson finished the year with 95 catches for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. His receptions mark was a career high – up from 83 catches in his first season. He managed to stay healthy enough to play in every game this season but he called it the “worst year of my life.”

“What happened this season can’t happen again,” he told reporters, via the New York Post. “It’s got to be better. We’ve got to make adjustments in the game. We’ve got to do things to counter what we’re getting and be able to put points on the board, because in the two years I’ve been here, honestly, it’s been tough. It’s been tough going.”

HALL OF FAMER BRIAN DAWKINS RIPS BRONCOS FOR RUSSELL WILSON BENCHING: ‘ABSOLUTELY POORLY HANDLED’

Wilson added that this time next year, he didn’t plan on doing any exit interviews.

“I never want to feel like this again. I never want to be in this position again. We have to be a little better in every category. I don’t know exactly what the issue is, but we have to be better in every category. My goal for the next season is how can I be better, and how can we be better, so that when we get around to this time of year next year, we aren’t doing exit interviews.”

New York finished the year 7-10.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.