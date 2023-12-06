Jets give Zach Wilson starting quarterback job back: ‘He’s fired up’

After two weeks testing quarterback Tim Boyle as the team’s starter, the New York Jets are reverting back to Zach Wilson ahead of their matchup with the Houston Texans in Week 14.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced that Wilson was “fired up” to be back in the starting role just two weeks after being demoted to third string.

Boyle, Wilson’s backup throughout the season following the injury to Aaron Rodgers, was not successful in his two starts. He was benched in the second half of the team’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home for Trevor Siemian, who also couldn’t get the offense moving.

The Jets will have Siemian back up Wilson, while Brett Rypien was signed Tuesday off the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad to serve as the emergency third-string quarterback on Sunday.

“Zach gives us the best chance to win,” Saleh told reporters on Wednesday.

Saleh didn’t think so two weeks ago when the Jets were blown out by the Buffalo Bills on the road, where Wilson was benched for Boyle in the second half.

However, after watching the Jets’ putrid offensive performances the last two weeks, Saleh was leaning toward Wilson being the starter once again on Monday, per ESPN. But a report from The Athletic stated Wilson was “reluctant” to return to the field this year for the Jets.

After having a conversation with Wilson, though, Saleh said he wants to be the starter if he’ll have him. And that is the case heading into Week 14.

As to whether that will be the case for the remainder of the regular season, Saleh said, “God willing.”

Rodgers is miraculously back practicing with the Jets and hasn’t ruled out returning this season. Earlier reports said he would do so if the Jets were in playoff contention, but at 4-8, those hopes continue to dwindle away.

With the baton passed back to Wilson, he will look to improve on a 3-6 record as a starter this year in his third NFL season after being selected second overall by New York in 2021. He’s thrown just six touchdowns to seven interceptions for 1,944 yards through the air.

It continues to be a season that has shocked Jets fans considering all the hype surrounding the team, especially with HBO’s “Hard Knocks” giving an all-access look at how Rodgers was acclimating to his new franchise.

The defense has been as advertised, keeping the team in games each week until they appear burned out due to the offense not being able to sustain drives.

Wilson will try yet again to prove he can lead an offense that’s desperate for yards and points. The Jets are 31st in yards gained and 29th in points.