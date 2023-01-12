Jets great throws name in the ring to join New York’s coaching staff

The New York Jets are revamping the offensive side of their coaching staff.

Gang Green did not score a touchdown in their final three games, and Zach Wilson pretty much proved that he’s just not the guy, despite being the second pick of the NFL Draft less than two years ago.

The Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur parted ways on Wednesday, and the team announced on Thursday that they fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator John Benton.

An all-time Jets player is interested in replacing the latter.

Nick Mangold, the Jets center from 2006 to 2016, quote-tweeted the Jets’ announcement of the firing with a gif of Forrest Gump waving from his shrimp boat with the caption “Hello.”

Mangold was inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor this past September and is a candidate to eventually make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 29th pick of the 2006 NFL Draft also won the national championship with Ohio State in 2003, his freshman year.

The Jets took several hits on offense all season with the injury bug – standout rookie running back Breece Hall tore his ACL, and the Jets went 2-8 after his injury.

They also lost 2020 first-round tackle Mekhi Becton before the season even started, and Alijah Vera-Tucker, the 14th pick in 2021, tore his triceps in Week 7, forcing him to miss the rest of the year.

The Jets’ 318.2 yards per game were the eighth-lowest in the NFL.