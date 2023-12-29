Jets head coach addresses not appearing ‘angry or upset’ after Browns loss

The New York Jets lost their 10th game of the season Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, who clinched a playoff berth for just the second time since 2002.

It’s been a rough year for the Jets, who lost Aaron Rodgers after just four snaps and have started four different quarterbacks this season.

On Thursday, the Jets committed 12 penalties for 74 yards, a trend that has resulted in New York being the most penalized team in the NFL.

After the game, a reporter told head coach Robert Saleh that he didn’t appear “angry or upset” after another loss.

“Do you want me to throw the podium on the floor?” Saleh asked the reporter before the press conference ended.

While the Jets have struggled to do anything offensively after Rodgers tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, the Browns have found their savior following the season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.

Joe Flacco moved to 4-1 as Cleveland’s starting quarterback after signing with the Browns last month.

Flacco threw for 294 yards in the first half Thursday, finishing the game with 309 passing yards while throwing three touchdown passes and an interception.

“You don’t know how many of these moments you’re going to get,” Flacco said. “I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life.”

Flacco spent the last three years of his career with the Jets, where he went 1-8 as a starter.

Since taking over in Cleveland, Flacco has thrown for at least 300 yards in four of his five starts.

“Everybody always joked, even in Baltimore, was he elite?” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said of Flacco, according to ESPN. “He’s showing it. Not a lot of guys, especially veterans like him and his age, just coming from home, hanging with his kids, do what he’s done. I told him after the game, it’s crazy to hear the Browns fans screaming, ‘Flacco!’ That was pretty wild to me, but I’m happy for him. Obviously, we wanted to get the win, but just as a friend, as a fan, I’m definitely happy for him.”

The Browns are still alive for the top spot in the AFC with one game remaining on their schedule.