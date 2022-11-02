Jets’ Joe Douglas on sticking with Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims past trade deadline: ‘We love both these guys’

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and the New York Jets are left with two notable second-round draft picks despite their requests to be traded.

General manager Joe Douglas was asked to address the situation surrounding their wide receiver room in which both Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims have requested trades from the team over their lack of usage, with Mims later making his request during the offseason.

Douglas made it clear during Tuesday’s presser that despite calls coming in for Moore, there was never any intention to move him.

ELIJAH MOORE TALKS JETS TRADE AFTER ANOTHER UNPRODUCTIVE GAME: 'I DON'T GET THE BALL'

“We love Elijah. We all stood on the table to take him high in the second round last year and we think the world of him. Obviously, we’re a football family and anytime there’s an issue, we like to handle that in-house. But I was able to have a really good one-on-one conversation with Elijah. And again, we think the world of him. We think he has a bright future as a New York Jet.”

After sitting out Week 7, Moore got the chance to play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots following Corey Davis’ knee injury. But he played in just 10 snaps and was targeted just once by Zach Wilson – and Moore expressed his frustrations again.

“I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you,” he replied when asked of his chemistry with Wilson. “I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

Douglas said Tuesday the Jets received calls for Moore, but they had no plans for a trade.

“Look, we had some calls but at the end of the day – like Robert said – Elijah was always going to be a New York Jet.”

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that he expected Moore to remain with New York after the trade deadline and on Wednesday he acknowledged: “we got to make sure we find more opportunities for E.”

Douglas denied the notion that he was concerned that two highly drafted players of the same position requested trades, calling each situation “mutually exclusive.”

“Look, I’ve talked about it regarding Elijah. We think the world of both these guys and we love them here in New York. Both guys love football. They work hard… No, we love both these guys.”

Mims made his season debut in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos but was targeted just two times for four yards. In Sunday’s game he made two catches for 76-yards.