Jets’ Mike White medically cleared to play, expected to start vs. Seahawks: report

Quarterback Mike White will be back under center for the New York Jets this week after he was medically cleared by doctors, NFL Media reported.

The fifth-year quarterback has been sidelined for the previous two games with a rib injury. He is expected to be the team’s starter for the Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets have loss four straight games but are hoping White will give the team a much-needed boost and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

White’s return likely means former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson will remain on the bench. Wilson had unimpressive showings in his last two outings.

He completed 18 of his 35 passes with two touchdowns and one interception against the Lions in Week 15. The next week, Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler in the second half of a Thursday night game against the Jaguars after he threw for just 92 yards.

White was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and started three games before suffering a rib injury in Week 14. White was already practicing, but doctors were previously hesitant to clear him for contact the past two weeks over concerns that a hit could lead to further injury.

White has started three game this season and threw for more than 300 yards in each of the first two outings. He sparked a struggling offense and showed the ability to make accurate throws even while he was under considerable duress from opposing defenders.

Wilson, on the other hand, has made a few highlight plays but overall has not been able to make on-target throws on a consistent basis.

The Jets certainly hope White can pick up where he left off before the injury.

The Jets close out the season with two road games. White’s first test is set for New Year’s Day against the Seahawks before a divisional matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

New York had a promising 6-3 start to the season, but they are 1-5 over the course of their last six contests. The Jets are currently in the No. 9 spot in the AFC playoff standings.

If the Jets win both of the final two games of the season and the New England Patriots lose either of their remaining two games, the Jets will make the playoffs. A postseason berth would end the franchise’s 12-year playoff drought.