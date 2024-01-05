Jets’ Nathaniel Hackett takes accountability for team’s offensive woes: ‘It starts with me’

First-year New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has faced several challenges this season.

The team’s star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, suffered a season-ending injury after taking just four snaps. Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick, did not play with any level of consistency and also dealt with injury. The Jets also turned to veteran quarterbacks Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian at different points during the season.

Gang Green proceeded to produce one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Hackett is in charge of the team’s offense and acknowledged the offense’s overall lack of consistency, and shouldered some of the blame for his unit’s lackluster output.

“Right now I’m getting ready for New England,” Hackett said via the team’s website. “I think it’ll be great to evaluate everything. We’ve had so many changes. I look at our offense as we missed some opportunities, we’ve had some inconsistencies, and we’ve had self-inflicted wounds and all those things. We have to buckle down and fix those, and it starts with me. So I think it’ll be good to kind of sit back and reevaluate everything.”

New York had the 30th-ranked scoring offense entering Week 16. The offense has been widely criticized for putting pressure on one of the NFL’s better defenses.

The Jets have not qualified for the postseason since the 2010 season. They currently have a 6-10 record and were officially eliminated from the playoffs earlier this season. The team entered the 2023 campaign with high expectations, and the disappointing season has fueled speculation that the organization could move on from Robert Saleh this offseason.

Although, Saleh recently shrugged off concerns about his job security.

“No,” Saleh told reporters in December. “Two types of coaches. Those who have been fired and those who are about to get fired. We coach in the moment. We coach to win a football game.”

Jets owner Woody Johnson recently hinted that Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas would both be retained for next season.

Saleh also expressed support for Hackett.

“Obviously, I’ve got a lot of faith in him,” Saleh said earlier this week. “When you look at, and it’s going to be hard for people to recognize it, but starting with the Atlanta game. Through tape, seen a lot of improvement, and I’m not going to get into the stats.

“We’ve had two 30-plus-point games. I thought we moved the ball well against Cleveland [on Sunday], had a bad game against Miami [in Week 15]. I felt like the offense really took a step in the right direction against Atlanta [in Week 13]. I know the points weren’t there, but there was a lot of opportunity to be had in that game, but I do feel like we’ve gotten better, especially over this last half of the season. We’ve got a chance to finish strong. We can get possibly three of our last five, and like I said, they’ve been getting better.”

The Jets’ 17 offensive touchdowns this season are the fewest in the league. They have also failed to surpass the 10-point mark in six of their losses this season.

The Jets wrap up the regular season on Sunday against the AFC East rival New England Patriots.

