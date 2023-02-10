Jets’ owner Woody Johnson doubles down on search for veteran QB, says it would create ‘ideal situation’

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has said the organization is willing to spend big to get a veteran quarterback this offseason. On Thursday, he confirmed that the Jets are looking to make that happen.

On the red carpet of the NFL Honors show, Johnson told ESPN the Jets quarterback position has been the team’s biggest “weakness.”

“Whether it was management or whatever, everybody kind of regressed a little bit. So what we’re going to do is we are going to look for an experienced quarterback to come in and help us and help develop these other young players further.”

JETS’ SAUCE GARDNER, GARRETT WILSON WIN DEFENSIVE AND OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Johnson said there are a “number” of options out there that “look really good” but declined to comment on Aaron Rodgers as one of them because he’s still a member of the Green Bay Packers.

“Well, I think you want the best quarterback that you can get to lead the Jets. And I think with a good quarterback and our great defense — and the defense will be a lot better with a quarterback that’s actually doing it, got a good running game and just what the coach is talking about. Our special teams is really good, and so it’s plug and play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think a quarterback comes in, it’s kind of an ideal situation.”

The comments from the Jets’ ownership could signal trouble for second-year starter Zach Wilson, who struggled through multiple benchings and poor performances this season.

During his final press conference of the season, head coach Robert Saleh said he had discussions with newly named offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett about getting a vet on the team, but they remain committed to working with Wilson.

“We’re committed to finding a veteran. We didn’t get into names … but it was talked about that we do plan on bringing in a veteran quarterback if we can. We do want to continue working with Zach and continue to develop him.”