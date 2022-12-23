Jets players in Christmas spirit with pregame outfits ahead of crucial Jaguars matchup

The New York Jets won’t play on Christmas as they kick off Week 16 on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But that doesn’t mean they’re not in the spirit.

The Williams brothers, Quinnen and Quincy, were seen wearing Grinch costumes at MetLife Stadium prior to the game. Quinnen Williams waltzed into the building with the costume on as well as a large trash bag like he’s ready to steal Christmas (or a win on his home turf).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Quincy Williams took it a step further, wearing the entire Grinch outfit, including the mask, while doing some pregame warmups on the turf.

Quinnen Williams was all smiles, too, as he returns to the Jets’ starting 11 on defense this week after missing Week 15 due to injury.

JETS’ ZACH WILSON GIFTS OFFENSIVE LINE MOTORIZED SCOOTERS AHEAD OF CRITICAL JAGUARS MATCHUP

The Williams brothers weren’t the only ones wearing their best Christmas outfits as tight end C.J. Uzomah wore his Easter Bunny pajamas from the hit holiday film “A Christmas Story.”

There’s nothing like being home for the holidays, and the Jets certainly feel that way as they need to win on Thursday night if they wish to stay in the AFC playoff picture.

EAGLES THANK JAGUARS FOR BEATING COWBOYS WITH CHEESESTEAKS FOR LUNCH

New York is 7-7 after losing their third straight game, this time to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. They’re on the outside looking in at the moment, but a win and a loss elsewhere could change that.

On the other sideline, the Jaguars (6-8) are also looking for their own playoff spot, and they’ve been hot recently with back-to-back wins, their last coming against the Dallas Cowboys in a thrilling overtime home victory.

The Jaguars are just one game back of the reeling Tennessee Titans, who have lost four straight games and likely won’t have quarterback Ryan Tannehill the rest of the way.

So this Thursday night battle will be a big help to the team that comes out victorious.