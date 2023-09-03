Jets’ Randall Cobb fined for huge hit on Giants player in preseason game

New York Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb was fined for his hit on New York Giants defensive back Bobby McCain in the teams’ final preseason game last weekend.

Cobb was fined $13,889 for the hit, according to ESPN. The hit from Cobb was called for an illegal blindside block and left McCain concussed. It also apparently sparked a war of words between Giants linebacker Jihad Ward and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Hard Knocks” showed the interaction between Ward and Rodgers after one of the plays. Ward pushed Rodgers after one pass and tried to get into Rodgers’ grill. Rodgers hit Ward with the line that he didn’t know who the linebacker was.

Ward said Wednesday that Rodgers and his teammates were laughing after the Cobb hit. He also wasn’t happy with how he was portrayed on “Hard Knocks.”

“It’s all about Aaron Rodgers at the (end) of the day,” Ward said. “They sign him, it is what it is. They’re going to show his part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain’t going for that.”

Rodgers said on Thursday that Ward was just making things up.

“He thought we were laughing at his teammate?” Rodgers said. “That never happened, and I think he’s making s— up. I don’t care.”

The Giants open the 2023 season against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Jets welcome the Buffalo Bills to MetLife Stadium in Week 1. The Jets and Giants meet in the regular season on Oct. 29.

