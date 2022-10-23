Jets rookie phenom leaves game with knee injury shortly after 62-yard touchdown

The New York Jets found an absolute gem in the second round of the NFL Draft with Breece Hall, but they may be without him for some time.

The Iowa State product left the game and was carted to the locker room after suffering a knee injury.

Hall has become a dominant three-down back in his short time in the NFL. Expected to be in a timeshare with 2021 fourth-rounder Michael Carter early on, Hall quickly gained the bellcow role, deservedly so.

In his last three games entering Sunday, he had 279 rushing yards on 55 carries, three of them touchdowns. He also caught six balls for 117 yards.

Before leaving the game, he registered a 62-yard rushing touchdown.

The Jets also lost offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, whose been able to lock down from all spots on the line, as well as wide receiver Corey Davis.

The Jets will now rely on Carter to keep the run game steady – something that he certainly has done before.

Carter looked like a steal in the fourth round last year out of North Carolina when he rushed for 639 yards on 147 carries in a committee. He also had 36 catches for 325 yards.

The Jets entered the day 4-2 and led the Denver Broncos 10-9 at the half.