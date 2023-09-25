Jets’ Sauce Gardner claims Patriots’ Mac Jones delivered dirty shot to his ‘private parts’

The New England Patriots may have gotten away with a little bit more than just a check in the win column on Sunday as a New York Jets star made an accusation against Mac Jones.

Sauce Gardner told reporters after the 15-10 loss that Jones hit him in his “private parts” on one play late in the game. Jones was trying to convert on third down in the fourth quarter when Jets defenders stuffed the middle. The players kept going even after the whistle blew.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Things got heated on the field as Jones got into it was a few Jets players. New York linebacker C.J. Mosley slammed the quarterback to the ground. Gardner said that when Jones got up, the quarterback bumped into him. Gardner shoved him and the quarterback allegedly took a shot below the belt.

“He had got tackled,” Gardner said. “He reached his hand up to try to, like, get me to help him up. And I just moved his hand out of the way. Then, when he gets up (and) he just comes up to me like, ‘Good job.’ But while he’s said that, he hit me in my … he me in my private parts. You know what I’m saying?”

Gardner said he was not expecting that.

Jones denied doing anything on purpose.

CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES SAYS HE KNEW HE HAD TO GET BALL TO TRAVIS KELCE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT WATCHING

“No,” she said. “I think just trying to get the first down.”

The Patriots quarterback did not mention the pushing and shoving after the quarterback sneak.

“Man, my stomach hurt a little bit, you know what I mean?” Gardner said. “I don’t even know what to say. I do got to ice up. He’s trying to keep me from having kids in the future. He’s trippin’.”

New England extended its winning streak against New York to 15 games. Jones was 15-of-29 for 201 yards and he had a touchdown pass.

Gardner had three tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.