Jets’ Sauce Gardner FaceTimes with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., dubs himself ‘the #1 recruiter in America’

Sauce Gardner may have just finished his rookie season, but he’s not afraid to recruit the big stars.

The New York Jets’ All-Pro cornerback went on Twitter and Instagram live this week to try to reel in Aaron Rodgers to East Rutherford amid red-hot rumors.

And if Rodgers becomes a Jet, Gardner wants to make sure he has a stud receiver. So, he FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. Friday.

Beckham, a free agent, is holding a workout Friday for NFL teams, and the Jets and the New York Giants, his former team, will be in attendance.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gardner and Beckham are obviously friendly, but the Defensive Rookie of the Year made it known what his intentions were.

“Being the #1 recruiter in America is stressful,” he tweeted.

Beckham tried to sign with an NFL team last year, but several organizations wound up backing out when it became understood that he would not return from his torn ACL in time.

Beckham suffered the injury, his second torn ACL in less than 18 months, with the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl LVI victory.

In eight regular-season games with LA, Beckham caught 27 passes — five of them touchdowns — for 305 yards. But he turned it up in the playoffs. In his first three playoff games, he totaled 19 receptions for 236 yards (113 of them in the NFC championship) and two touchdowns. He also caught the first touchdown of that Super Bowl.

RAMS ‘TRYING TO’ TRADE QUARTERBACK MATTHEW STAFFORD: REPORT

If Beckham signs with the Jets, he would join an offensive roster stacked with young talent in Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, rising third-year receiver Elijah Moore and running back Breece Hall who, before his torn ACL, was well on his way to winning a top offensive rookie honor.

The Jets are the clear front-runners to land Rodgers if he decides he wants out of Green Bay.

“Where A-Rod at, man? Where A-Rod? Let’s make this happen, man,” Gardner said alongside Wilson and Hall on his IG Live earlier this week. “This is me talking now. I need you to lock in. I need you to come here so we can win a Super Bowl.”