Jets’ Sauce Gardner turns up Aaron Rodgers recruitment effort by burning cheesehead: ‘Where A-Rod at?’

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is taking his recruitment of Aaron Rodgers seriously.

As rumors swirl that the four-time MVP is contemplating a trade to New York for his 19th NFL season, members of the Jets have stepped up their recruitment.

On Tuesday, Gardner took to Twitter to pitch Rodgers on joining him in New York, saying he would destroy one of his most coveted possessions if he made the move.

“Aye [Aaron Rodgers] I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead,” Gardner tweeted.

Following New York’s win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, Gardner walked off of Lambeau Field wearing the famed cheesehead associated with the Packers organization.

On Thursday, Gardner made good on his promise from earlier in the week, throwing the cheesehead in a fire as he implored Rodgers to join the Jets.

“Where A-Rod at, man? Where A-Rod? Let’s make this happen, man,” Gardner said alongside teammates Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. “This is me talking now.

“I need you to lock in. I need you to come here so we can win a Super Bowl,” Gardner added.

Rodgers and members of the Jets organization reportedly met earlier in the week, with owner Woody Johnson feeling “excited and satisfied” about the prospect of acquiring Rodgers in a trade with the Packers following their meeting.

Rodgers has made it clear throughout the offseason that he is undecided on what comes next, whether he will return to Green Bay for his 19th season, ask for a trade, or retire as one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game.

The Packers have stated they hope for a decision from Rodgers by the start of free agency, which will kick off on March 15.

