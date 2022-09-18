Jets score twice in final two minutes to pull off miraculous comeback win against Browns

The New York Jets pulled off the most miraculous win of the young NFL season on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets were down 30-17 with 1:55 left in the game thanks to three touchdowns by Cleveland Browns‘ Nick Chubb. But a touchdown, an onside kick recovery and another trip to the end zone gave them a thrilling 31-30 win.

After Chubb pulled off the hat trick, the Jets were praying just to move the ball, but blown defense on a second down gave Corey Davis a 66-yard touchdown with 1:22 left.

After Greg Zuerlein made the ensuing PAT, the Jets recovered the onside kick and were fully in business, even with Joe Flacco at quarterback.

Flacco was bad for about 58 minutes in this one, but he turned it up when it mattered most. Flacco found running back Michael Carter for back-to-back first downs, and a 12-yard reception by rookie Garrett Wilson put the Jets in the red zone. Flacco misfired on his next two passes but found the rookie Wilson in the end zone for the second time to tie the game. Zuerlein made the point after to give the Jets the lead.

Now, it was the Browns who needed a miracle, but Jacoby Brissett threw an interception to Ashtyn Davis to end the game.

It was a coming-out party for Jets rookies — Wilson had eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns while running back Breece Hall scored his first NFL touchdown. Wilson was the 10th pick of the NFL Draft in April (they selected Sauce Gardner at No. 4), and Hall, who the Jets traded up to get, was the 36th.

Flacco had 307 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

Brissett completed 22 of his 27 passes for 229 yards, finding Amari Cooper in the end zone in the second quarter.

The Browns entered the game as 6.5-point favorites, and it seemed like they would cover with ease. Tough beat.

The Jets are 1-1 for the first time since 2018. They will welcome the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday and aim to go 2-1 for the first time in seven years.

Those receipts that Robert Saleh was talking about might be released after this win.