Jets sign linebacker Quincy Williams to 3-year deal to avoid free agency: report

The New York Jets have locked in one of the Williams brothers long term as linebacker Quincy Williams reportedly agreed to a three-year deal.

The deal can be worth up to $21 million with incentives, and it includes $9 million in guaranteed money, per ESPN.

Williams was set to be a free agent once the new league year began on March 15, but the Jets didn’t allow any teams to have the chance to sign the budding linebacker. It’s part of head coach Robert Saleh’s want to have as many players from last season’s defense as possible to get after it for the second straight season.

The Jets’ defense was ranked fourth in the NFL in total yards allowed per game last year (311.1) as well as fourth in points allowed per game (18.6).

New York ended up going 7-10, which is why they are actively trying to get Aaron Rodgers into Florham Park, New Jersey, to lead the offense because the defense did their jobs on the stat sheet.

Quincy Williams is the older brother of Quinnen Williams, the Jets’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, who fans are also hoping the team can sign long term. But there is still time for him to get that as he’s on his fifth-year option in 2023 before becoming a free agent next season.

Quincy Williams started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars after they selected him in the third round out of Murray State in the same draft as his little brother. However, he never stuck in Duval County, playing 18 games (eight starts) with 59 combined tackles.

The Jets picked him up off waivers, and he flourished in the 2021 season with 110 tackles (nine for loss), three forced fumbles, two sacks and five passes defended.

Saleh really liked the speed he had despite being a bit undersized for a typical middle linebacker.

Williams followed that up in 2022 on the Jets’ stingy defense with 106 tackles (12 for loss) with three sacks in 15 games, which were all starts.

New York clearly believes that Williams is a key piece of their front seven, and they weren’t going to risk losing him to the open market after the resume he produced the past couple seasons.