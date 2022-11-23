Jets’ Zach Wilson benched ahead of Bears game following atrocious performance vs Patriots: report

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has lost his job as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.

Following an atrocious performance against the New England Patriots, and a postgame press conference that raised more than a few eyebrows, the second-overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has been benched for New York’s Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears.

“Breaking: During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday’s game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN.”

While it is not clear who will get the start against the Bears, Mike White has been the backup quarterback for the past few weeks, with veteran Joe Flacco as QB3.

SUPER BOWL CHAMP CALLS ZACH WILSON’S RESPONSE TO WHETHER HE LET DOWN HIS DEFENSE ‘SHAMEFUL’

Wilson, who is 5-2 as a starter for the 6-4 Jets, has struggled to get the passing game going since returning from a preseason injury, throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions in his seven starts.

On Saturday, Wilson really struggled, completing just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and getting away with two throws that should have been intercepted by New England defenders.

The Jets’ defense held the Patriots to just three points, but an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown with under 30 seconds left in the game by Marcus Jones gave New England the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Following the game, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that a quarterback change was the “furthest thing” from his mind.

However, Saleh had a change of heart on Monday, telling reporters that the team was “keeping everything on the table” following a review of the tape.

“Being on the plane ride, and you watch the tape, and you just see some things, and you write down notes, and it’s just me taking a step back. …Just take a deep breath and say, ‘You know what? Everything needs to be evaluated.’ When you put up 100 yards of offense, I don’t care how good New England is, and they are good, it’s unacceptable,” Saleh told reporters. “That’s not NFL football. So everything is being talked about.

“The quarterback is part of the pile of stuff that’s being talked about, and it’s something that we have to find an answer to, and we got to do it by Wednesday.”

Wilson has been ripped in the media for his lack of accountability following his performance against New England.

When asked if he felt the offense “let the defense down,” Wilson had a short answer.

“No,” he replied before leaving the podium.

The Jets are hoping to break an 11-year playoff drought.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report