Jets’ Zach Wilson calls last few weeks a ‘learning experience’ after being named backup against Lions

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had three weeks to reflect after being benched following a disastrous performance against the New England Patriots in Week 11.

Wilson’s inability to move the football was coupled with his unwillingness to take accountability following the game, telling reporters that he didn’t feel that the offense let down a defense that allowed just three points on the day.

He’s been inactive for the past three weeks as Mike White has thrown for 300 yards in two of three games, collecting a small cult following after his display of toughness against the Buffalo Bills.

And now Wilson returns, named the backup quarterback for New York’s game against the Detroit Lions in Week 15.

“It’s a learning experience. There’s different ways to look at it,” Wilson told reporters Wednesday when asked how it’s been watching White under center. “You can sit there and be p—– off and make excuses, or you gotta flip the script and be like ‘I need to improve. I need to see what he’s doing. I need to look from a different perspective.”

The move by head coach Robert Saleh certainly shows that Wilson has shown progress over the past three weeks, as an injury to White would move Wilson back into the starting job.

White is already banged up and will be limited in practice this week after taking two major shots to the ribs against the Bills.

“Zach’s been doing a great job,” Saleh said Wednesday. “He’s been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable with regard of how he wants to attack practice, how he’s been performing in practice, going against our defense, which I think is a pretty good defense to go against.

“And working on all the different things we’ve been asking him to accomplish.”

Wilson, who was drafted with the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, was brought to New York to be the leader of an organization that has been searching for a franchise quarterback for decades.

And while the benching and recent play of White have put Wilson’s future at the quarterback position in New York up in the air, the second-year quarterback has not lost his confidence.

“Ya. I definitely believe in myself,” Wilson said when asked if he still feels that he’s the future at quarterback. “Of course, I have all the confidence in the world and I think that’s how it should be. But you have to be able to prove that and that goes back to just attacking every single day.”

The Jets are 7-6 on the season with games against the Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Miami Dolphins remaining on the schedule.

