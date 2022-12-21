Jets’ Zach Wilson gifts offensive line motorized scooters ahead of critical Jaguars matchup

Christmas came a little early for the New York Jets offensive line.

Offensive lineman Nate Herbig posted a video on social media Wednesday of a line of motorized scooters at the Jets’ training facility gifted by quarterback Zach Wilson.

“Oh man, I appreciate you,” Herbig said in the video.

While Wilson certainly didn’t disappoint, the Jets will be leaning on their second-year quarterback in a big way Thursday night.

New York is looking to keep its playoff hopes alive with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have won three of their last four, including a massive win over the Dallas Cowboys.

“They’re a solid team, and you obviously saw what they did last week,” Wilson told reporters Tuesday of the matchup. “They got a big win against Dallas, so it’s going to be another good challenge for us. I’m excited for us to just try and keep taking that next step and learning and improving.”

“We’ve got to win this week,” offensive tackle Duane Brown said. “That’s the bottom line, that’s all we can think about. We can’t think about playoffs, next week, other scenarios outside our team, who loses, who wins, who can help us. We have to think about Jacksonville on Thursday night and winning this ballgame.

“This is a must win in our eyes. That’s how we look at it.”

The Jets are two spots out of the playoffs and will need to push through the final three games of the season to end an 11-year playoff drought.

“You’ve got to stay in the moment and stay process-driven,” coach Robert Saleh said Monday. “If you start thinking, ‘We’ve got to win this one, this one, this one’ — you got to win the moment.”

