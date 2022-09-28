Jets’ Zach Wilson medically cleared, expected to start against Steelers ‘if all goes well this week’

The New York Jets expect to have their franchise quarterback under center for their Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Zach Wilson, who has missed New York’s first three games after suffering a knee injury during the preseason, has been medically cleared and will start Sunday, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

“Zach will be a full participant today,” Saleh said on Wednesday.

“If all goes well this week, absolutely,” Salah said when asked if Wilson will start against the Steelers.

Wilson underwent surgery after suffering a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his knee during the Jets’ first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Wilson out, New York turned to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for the first three games of the season, with the Jets going 1-2 to start the year.

“It’s really just exciting for him to get back on the football field,” Saleh said of getting Wilson back. “It’s been six weeks. And there’s a lot of things that have to go around in terms of making sure we run an efficient offense. From us as coaches, to o-line, to receivers running routes, everybody’s involved.

“So, it is exciting to get him back out there but at the same time, it’s not all about Zach. It’s making sure that we’re executing on all cylinders, as we should every week.”

The Jets’ offensive line has been shaky to start the year, allowing nine sacks in the first three games.

On Tuesday, left tackle George Fant was placed on the IR with a left knee injury and will miss at least the next four games.

Pittsburgh has started off the season 1-2 and are without the services of T.J. Watt, who tore his pectoral muscle in Week 1.