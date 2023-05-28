Jewel’s twist on national anthem at Indianapolis 500 fails to resonate with fans, panned as ‘disrespectful’

IndyCar fans were locked in to watch the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday with Alex Palou on the pole and drivers like Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist trying to take home the victory.

But before drivers started their engines, fans were left a bit baffled during the pre-race ceremonies.

Pop and country music star Jewel performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” to the packed house at the legendary racetrack but her twist on the national anthem had fans scratching their heads.

The multi-platinum artist was named the anthem singer earlier this month.

“The singing of the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway president J. Douglas Boles said in a news release on May 19.

“For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery. Jewel’s rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track and watching from home on NBC.”

Palou started the race on the pole and came into the race at the top of the points standings.

Marcus Ericsson is the reigning champion. He held off O’Ward and Tony Kanaan in the race.