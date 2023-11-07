Jewish man dies after apparent assault by pro-Palestinian protester at California rally

Police in Los Angeles confirmed on Monday that a 65-year-old Jewish man succumbed to a traumatic brain injury after he was assaulted by a pro-Palestinian protester with a megaphone during a demonstration.

A verbal altercation broke out between the unnamed victim and protester on West Lake and Thousand Oaks Boulevards in Ventura County on Sunday, witnesses at the scene told local outlet The Acorn.

The protester suddenly struck the man in the head with his megaphone, witnesses told YNET News.

THOUSANDS ATTEND PRO-ISRAEL RALLY IN NEW YORK CITY AS IDF CONTINUES FIGHTING HAMAS TERRORISTS IN GAZA

The injured man fell bleeding to the ground.

A protester holding a sign that read “free Palestine” leaned down to assist the man lying in a pool of his own blood, as seen from a video posted on Twitter by Middle East Institute non-resident professor Jason M. Brodsky.

ISRAELI TOUR GUIDE CONCERNED BY PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTS IN US: ‘GO REALLY LEARN’

The man was taken to a hospital in North Los Angeles, where he succumbed to his injuries per The Acorn. His cause of death was determined to be brain hemorrhage.

Fox News Digital could not immediately reach the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.