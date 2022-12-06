Jewish man, son shot with BBs outside NYC kosher market in possible hate crime

Police in New York City are investigating a possible hate crime after a father and son were shot with BBs outside a kosher market in Staten Island on Sunday.

According to Fox 5 NY, the 32-year-old man and his 7-year-old son – both wearing yarmulkes – were on the sidewalk outside Island Kosher on Victory Boulevard in the Castleton Corners neighborhood when a black Mustang pulled out, and someone inside started firing a pellet gun.

The father was struck twice in the chest and the boy’s ear was grazed before the car sped off, the local station reported.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force shared an image of the car, which they described as “a late model Ford Mustang” with a covered rear license plate. The police also shared video that was posted by the Staten Island Shomrim, a Jewish safety patrol.

The NYPD’s 121st Precinct tweeted a notice about the incident and the vehicle, which they said the covered license plate was “out of state.”

The NYPD told Fox News that neither victim was hospitalized, and that so far no arrests have been made.

The NYPD said antisemitic incidents in New York City were up 125% in November when compared to November of last year, Fox 5 NY reported.