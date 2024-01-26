Jim Harbaugh casts his vote for next Michigan head coach

Jim Harbaugh brought Michigan its first college football championship since 1997, and he’s now moving on to face his next challenge.

Harbaugh was named the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers this week following nine seasons in Ann Arbor.

He departs Michigan with a record of 89-25 following three consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan now turns its attention to hiring Harbaugh’s successor, and the head coach of the Chargers has cast his vote for the next man to lead the Wolverines.

“I’ll always be a loyal Wolverine,” Harbaugh told The Detroit News. “But not a better man to coach the team than Sherrone Moore. He has my vote, my support wholeheartedly. I feel like it’s in great hands.”

Michigan is expected to offer Moore the job barring an “unexpected development,” ESPN reported on Wednesday.

“We are working quickly to hire the next head coach for the program and will do everything possible to keep this current staff and team together,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Wednesday night.

Moore has spent the last six seasons with Michigan, with the 2023 season his first as the offensive coordinator after two years as co-offensive coordinator.

Moore received valuable head coaching experience in 2023, going 4-0 as acting head coach as Harbaugh served two suspensions during the season.

He served as head coach for the final three games of the regular season after Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten over allegations of illegal sign-stealing.

The Wolverines played their hardest part of the schedule under Moore to end the season, defeating Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.

Michigan finished 14th in the country in points per game (35.9) in Moore’s first season as offensive coordinator.