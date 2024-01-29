Jim Harbaugh offers simple reason for choosing Chargers after winning national title with Michigan

Jim Harbaugh accomplished what he set out to do at Michigan – bring home a national championship to his alma mater. He did just that with a victory over Washington earlier this month.

Harbaugh embarked on a new journey last week when he agreed to become the Los Angeles Chargers head coach. He reportedly signed a five-year deal with the franchise.

On Sunday, before his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, the former Michigan coach appeared on CBS and talked about the decision to take another shot at the NFL.

“I love Michigan, but I love the NFL too. There’s no Lombardi in college football,” he said. “I’ve got so many sands left in the hourglass, and I want to take a crack at that.”

Harbaugh got his first shot at the Lombardi Trophy during the 2012 season but lost in the Super Bowl against his brother’s Ravens team.

Now, he gets to try and build back a team that underachieved and went 5-12 in 2023 following a devastating playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in last season’s wild-card round.

He has the roster to do it. Justin Herbert is the quarterback with weapons surrounding him, as the defense has Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Derwin James. Health will be the key factor.

“We work together. We win together. It’s worth it,” he said when asked about the culture he’s trying to build in Los Angeles. “The hard work, the sacrifice, the pressure, all of it, why would somebody put themselves through that? Because the rewards are so darn good.”

The Chargers had Brandon Staley as its head coach for three seasons. He was 24-24 before getting fired after Week 15. The Chargers made the playoffs just once in that span.

Los Angeles has not been in an AFC Championship Game since the 2007 season.

