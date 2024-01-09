Jim Harbaugh’s daughter, Grace, reacts to Michigan’s national championship win: ‘Go Blue forever’

Almost a decade ago, Jim Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor to take the reins at his alma mater.

On Monday night, Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies to capture the College Football Playoff National Championship. After the game, Harbaugh celebrated with his players as well as his family. His daughter, Grace, has consistently supported the Wolverines since her father has coached in Ann Arbor.

As the confetti fell inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Grace took to social media to share her latest message of support for Michigan.

“Go blue forever,” Grace captioned her post on her Instagram Stories.

Harbaugh’s future remains a topic of conversation even after Michigan’s win. He has NFL coaching experience and his name has been linked to multiple job openings at the professional football level.

Harbaugh also reportedly recently retained the services of Don Yee, the longtime agent of Tom Brady. Yee also helped negotiate Sean Payton’s lucrative deal with the Denver Broncos.

Michigan rushed for 303 yards against Washington, with Blake Corum leading the way with 134 yards on the ground. Corum shared his belief that Harbaugh should be a highly sought after coach.

“So who wouldn’t want him?” Corum said after Michigan’s win. “When things come up like that, hey, you’ve got to do what’s best for you. You have a great coach like that, everybody wants a piece of you.”

The Tennessee Titans reportedly parted ways with Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, marking the sixth NFL head coach opening. But Harbaugh continued to deflect questions about whether he will make the leap to the NFL.

“I just want to enjoy this. I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that?” Harbaugh said after the game. “Does it always have to be, ‘What’s next, what’s the future?’”

Harbaugh flirted with the NFL in each of the last two years, but ultimately decided to stay at Michigan. The 60-year-old coach is reportedly weighing a 10-year, $125 million contract extension. The offer is believed to include a clause that would prevent Harbaugh from taking a job at the NFL level for the 2024 season.

The NCAA could still decide to punish Michigan for recruiting violations and the sign-stealing scandal that surfaced during the season.

