Jim Irsay threatens lawsuit against ESPN’s ‘First Take’ after DUI arrest discussion

Jim Irsay recently opened up about his 2014 DUI arrest, saying it was “wrong” because he was not intoxicated.

When he was arrested, Irsay was asked to walk a straight line, but he had recently had hip surgery and was unable to walk. Police also found pills in his car.

According to the Indianapolis Colts owner, an ESPN show ignored the facts of his arrest.

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said on “First Take” Irsay “had a lot of drugs in the car” and $29,000, and he called Irsay a “fool.”

Irsay responded on X, formerly Twitter, threatening to sue the program.

“1st take,your gonna get your ass Sued,because there was NO Alcohol,No illegal Drugs/ $29,000 dollars is low for me to be carrying in ,2014 arrest/I give away $2000-$10,000 dollars to the homeless and needed on the street,All the time and pass it on,making the world better,” Irsay posted with a heart.

“Dnd on 1st Take,the Woman that preceded Stephen A…” he continued. “how dare you pretend to know me; I don’t know your name and I don’t care to. If my Black Mother Dorthy was still alive..you’d be in some big Hot Water! You are mean and ugly. Your a Nothing Burger”

Irsay said he was targeted because he is a “rich, White billionaire.”

“If I’m just the average guy down the block,” he told HBO, “they’re not pulling me in, of course not.”

Irsay, 64, then doubled down on his remark.

“I don’t care what it sounds like. It’s the truth. You know, Andrea, I could give a damn what people think how anything sounds or sounds like. The truth is the truth and I know the truth.”

He said he pleaded guilty “just to get it over with.”

Irsay became owner of the Colts in 1995 after a legal battle following the death of his father. Since then, the Colts have had massive success with Peyton Manning as their quarterback. But the franchise has been in flux since Manning left the team and Andrew Luck abruptly retired.

