Jim Nantz appears to make LIV Golf crack as Brooks Koepka finishes up third round of Masters

CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz appeared to make a LIV Golf crack Sunday after one of Brook Koepka’s shots landed on the crosswalk that spans the fairway on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters.

Koepka was walking toward his ball when Nantz can be heard making the quip.

“There it is on the CW… the crosswalk,” Nantz said.

LIV Golf announced earlier in the year it agreed to a TV deal with the CW as several other potential partnerships fell through. The renegade golf series’ matches were previously only shown on social media platforms as the league looked to rival the PGA Tour.

Koepka was among those who spurned the PGA Tour for LIV Golf after being offered astronomical sums of money to play for the Saudi-backed league. Koepka had joined the tour after picking up eight wins on the PGA Tour, including four major championships.

He won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. His best finish at Augusta National came in 2019, when he finished tied for second place just behind Tiger Woods.

Koepka hoped to get a sizable lead over Jon Rahm as the weather forced the Masters to suspend play on Saturday due to poor weather conditions.

Koepka, Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley were among those on top of the leaderboard through the third round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.