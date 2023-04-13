Jim Nantz defends broadcasting partner Tony Romo amid criticism: ‘A misinformation attempt’

Tony Romo faced a significant amount of criticism over his abilities in the broadcasting booth this past season, specifically during the postseason, but play-by-play partner Jim Nantz spoke out this week in defense of the former NFL quarterback and their chemistry.

During an appearance on Sports Illustrated’s “SI Media With Jimmy Traina,” Nantz said the criticism Romo faced was “a misinformation attempt” which seemingly only began during the playoffs.

“I think there was a little bit of a misinformation attempt there to portray him in a not-so-favorable light,” Nantz said. “It was very disappointing. It really got, to me, more steam after the AFC Championship Game, which was our last game. And for the life of me, I didn’t understand it.”

The New York Post reported in February that CBS executives met with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback following the 2021 season in what was described as an “intervention,” but the network denied the characterization, explaining that it regularly meets with all of its on-air talent.

The report also called into question Romo’s chemistry with Nantz, but the legendary analyst set the record straight this week, calling Romo one of his “best friends.”

“Tony is the best. He’s the absolute best. And he’s also one of my best friends. I love the guy. And when somebody starts questioning our chemistry, there’s an agenda there,” Nantz said on the podcast.

“There is nothing wrong with our chemistry. I have never had better chemistry with anybody in my career than Tony. All you have to do is sit in the booth with us, which people that are covering our business, they’re always welcome to come in and take a look at how we interact between the two of us, on the air, off the air, between plays. It’s amazing. I’m not worried about it. Here’s what I don’t get: Where was all this outcry during the season? It’s not like we were invisible.”

Romo and Nantz were in the booth for the divisional-round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, but viewers took to social media to seemingly criticize Romo’s every remark.

Nantz defended Romo’s unique style in the booth and noted that the majority of the focus followed their broadcasts in the postseason.

“We didn’t do any of these games in January any different than we did during the regular season. So, why all of a sudden are people taking cheap shots? I don’t get it.”

Romo responded to the criticism in February, calling it “noise” and adding that “you can’t please everyone.”

Romo first entered the CBS booth in 2017, and just three years later, the network reportedly re-upped his deal to $17 million per year. It was a three-year deal but could grow to a 10-year deal, ESPN reported.

