Jimmy Butler’s ridiculous buzzer beater to send Heat-Bucks to overtime puts social media into frenzy

Mama, there goes that man Jimmy Butler again.

The Miami Heat charged back in the fourth quarter against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, as they tried to close out the biggest upset in the NBA Playoffs thus far by exiting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

And of course, Butler was at the very center of it, especially on one miraculous play that left jaws on the floor in the arena and those watching at home.

With two seconds left on the clock and the Heat down two points, they needed to get a clean inbounds pass after calling a timeout and a shot up and in to at least force overtime. Butler was one of the main reasons the Heat were in this position in the first place, using his clutch gene to get bucket after bucket in the fourth quarter to drive his team back into it. The Bucks at one point were leading by double digits.

Gabe Vincent threw the ball in the air on a designed play to Butler down in the paint, and what transpired was something out of a video game. Frankly, even a video game might not have this shot hard-wired in.

Butler caught the pass one-handed, and all in the same motion, tossed it toward the hoop. The arena was left stunned when it fell in with just half a second left on the clock.

It was only right that Butler’s heroics led the Heat to beat the Bucks, 128-126, when the overtime buzzer sounded. The series was won at that moment, as the Heat stunned the top-seeded Bucks in the first round by moving on to the next round after just five games.