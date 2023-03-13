Jimmy Garoppolo set to join Raiders, reunite with former coach: reports

The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a deal with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to multiple reports.

Garoppolo, 31, is expected to join the Raiders on a three-year, $67.5 million deal with $34 million guaranteed, ESPN reported citing sources.

Garoppolo’s departure follows a turbulent year for the former New England Patriots backup.

After agreeing to a one-year contract in the offseason, Garoppolo stepped in for starter Trey Lance after he went down with the ankle injury early on in the season. But during the 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, he suffered his own season-ending injury, handing the baton to rookie Brock Purdy.

He will reunite with Josh McDaniels, who served as his offensive coordinator while the two were with the New England Patriots.

