Jimmy Johnson emotional as he talks entering Cowboys Ring of Honor

Jimmy Johnson was inducted into the Dallas Cowboys’ Ring of Honor on Saturday, about 30 years after he led the team to a Super Bowl championship and then parted ways.

Years of tension between team owner Jerry Jones and Johnson were officially put to rest as the legendary head coach got to see his name up on AT&T Stadium next to some of the greats who graced the organization over the years.

Johnson appeared in his usual spot on “FOX NFL Sunday” and got a little choked up talking about the honor.

“I guess you can say it’s kind of a final chapter,” Johnson said, “because you go into the College and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Ring of Honor, the University of Miami Ring of Honor, Dallas Cowboys, but what made it so special, the whole journey and last night – I had my family there, my best friends there and my players and my coaches …”

Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw comforted Johnson as he fought back tears.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also dropped by and gave the former Miami Hurricanes coach his letter of intent. He mentioned how influential the coach had been in his life.

Jimmy Johnson joined Tom Landry as the only coaches alongside the 19 players and two executives in the exclusive Cowboys honor.

“Thank you, Jerry Jones, for bringing me to the Dallas Cowboys,” he told the crowd.

Johnson left the Cowboys after the 1993 season amid a high-level split with Jones. One of the theories over the abrupt end was a tussle over who should get the credit for the turnaround.

Dallas was 1-15 in 1989 – the year Jones bought the Cowboys and hired Johnson – to the first back-to-back Super Bowl titles in franchise history in 1992 and 1993.

“I think we’re past who gets credit,” Johnson said. “The two of us, working together, made history. When I say working together, we talked every single day. I don’t ever recall us having a difference of opinion.”

Johnson would coach the Miami Dolphins later, but he would ultimately retire and head to the TV side.

But it appears the chapter is finally closed for Johnson and Jones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.