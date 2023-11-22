JJ Watt says he’d use ‘physical force’ against Jon Rahm to make him sign rumored $600 million deal with LIV

Rumors regarding defending Masters champion Jon Rahm and LIV Golf are heating up again.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested that the Saudi-backed league has offered the two-time major winner $600 million to defect from the PGA Tour.

Both Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were rumored to be offered more, but they declined. And while where the league’s money comes from is obviously controversial, those who took the money are safe for generations beyond belief, way more than they originally had been.

Rahm has earned over $51 million in prize money since the 2015-16 PGA season, so upon signing such a prospective deal, he’d already have about a dozen times more money than he’s already won, guaranteed.

So, his friend in NFL legend J.J. Watt offered some advice.

Watt seemed to debunk the amount of the supposed offer, but if the figure were true, Watt says he would’ve had to step in.

“If this number was correct, I would have driven to Jon’s house myself and used extreme physical force to ensure he signed that deal…” Watt posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Before the Masters, Watt and former Arizona Cardinals teammate Zach Ertz wished Rahm good luck in their group chat, “Birdies & Babies.” Rahm even mentioned the group chat in his celebration, saying Ertz jinxed him.

“He sent me a text, and I’m gonna paraphrase, that said, ‘That first green is looking like a walk in the park right now’ 10 minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament,” Rahm said while speaking at the post-tournament festivities. “So thank you, Zach. Don’t ever do that again, please.”

Watt confirmed that the ordeal happened, and Ertz had no regrets.

“I apologize for absolutely nothing! You can expect these texts every major going forward my friend!” Ertz replied.

Rahm, who also won the 2021 U.S. Open, became the second player from Spain to win two different majors, joining legend Seve Ballesteros. He was also a part of the European Ryder Cup team that took down the U.S. in Rome last month.

